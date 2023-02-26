INDIA

6 die as truck hits vehicle on Meghalaya highway

NewsWire
0
0

At least six Christian clerics, including three women, died on the spot and two others were injured after their vehicle was hit by a cement-laden truck at Sumer in Meghlaya’s Ri Bhoi district on Sunday, police said.

The Guwahati-bound truck, coming from Jowai, jumped a road divider and directly hit the Shillong-bound vehicle, coming from the opposite lane. The passenger vehicle, after being hit by the truck, flipped over several times before hitting the guard wall on the road side, killing all six occupants – three nuns, a priest, a deacon, and another person belonging to a missionary school in Assam.

The truck driver and his assistant were also seriously injured and were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police are probing the accident.

20230226-232403

