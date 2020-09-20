6 drug peddlers held in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 20 (IANS) Six drug peddlers, including two Nigerians, have been arrested in separate cases and different types of drugs/banned substances seized from them, Bengaluru police said on Sunday.

“City Crime Branch officials arrested the two Nigerian peddlers from Ramamurthy Nagar in the eastern suburb and seized 134 Ecstacy tablets and LSD slips valued at Rs 10 lakh from their premises,” Bengaluru Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil told reporters here.

In another raid, peddlers Mukesh Singh and Chandan Kumar were arrested for allegedly selling marijuana at Badarahalli in the city’s northwest suburb.

“The CCB team seized 5kg marijuana from the duo after raiding their place at Badarahalli. One motorcycle, a cell phone, a measuring machine, and Rs 1,260 were confiscated,” said Patil.

In the third raid, police said, peddler Srinivas Subramanian alias Sri, 40, was nabbed from his flat in the city’s northwest suburb and 13 Ecstasy tablets, 100 gm ganja, 1.1 gm MDMA and 0.5 gm hashish was seized.

“One of the two Kannada film actresses arrested in a drugs racket had visited Subramanian’s flat four times to collect drugs from him,” CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar told IANS here.

Sandalwood actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana Galrani were arrested and currently are in 14-day judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the consumption, sale and supply of narcotic drugs.

“Subramanian’s name was revealed by drug peddlers Ravi Shankar and Rahul Shetty, who are also in judicial custody after their arrest on the charge of supplying drugs to high-profile customers, including cine stars, actors and musicians in the Sandalwood industry,” Kumar said,

In the fourth raid, peddler Vijay was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and 1.5 kg contraband seized from him.

“We have also seized an auto-rickshaw the accused was using to transport the banned drug,” Patil added.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

–IANS

fb/tsb