Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Wednesday nominated 12 MLCs from JD-U and BJP from his own quota. This includes six leaders from the JD-U and six from the BJP, with Upendra Kushwaha being the most surprise pick, barely 72 hours after joining the JD-U.

Sources said that Kushwaha is also a front-runner to get a place in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Besides Kushwaha, JD-U minister Ashok Choudhary, who’s known for his negotiation skills, has also been nominated as an MLC. Choudhary was instrumental in bringing BSP MLA Jama Khan and Independent MLA Sumit Singh into the JD-U fold.

RJD spokesman Sanjay Singh, known to be close to CM Nitish Kumar, has also become an MLC under the Governor quota. Others from the JD-U who have been nominated as MLC include Ram Vachan Rai and Lalan Saraf.

From the BJP camp, Janak Ram, Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Ghanshyam Thakur and Nivedita Singh have been nominated as MLCs.

