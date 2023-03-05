WORLD

6 elephants killed in 14 months in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park

The Tanzanian police are holding three suspected poachers in connection with the killing of six elephants in the East African nation’s Ruaha National Park between January 2022 and February 2023, an official said.

Godwell Ole Meing’ataki, assistant conservation commissioner and commanding officer for the Ruaha National Park, told Xinhua over the phone that the suspected poachers were arrested on February 28 in the Iringa municipality by the Wildlife and Forest Force of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in collaboration with the police, Xinhua news agency reported.

The three suspects were found in possession of eight elephant tusks and six pieces of tusks, said Meing’ataki.

“This means that they killed six elephants of different ages worth $90,000.”

Meing’ataki added that the suspects were also found in possession of one dagger, and a motor vehicle in which they ferried the tusks.

