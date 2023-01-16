Ayodhya will have six grand entry gates, all named after characters in the Ramayan.

Devotees coming from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Prayagraj and Varanasi side will be able to enter Ayodhya through these giant entrance gates.

Those coming from Lucknow will enter the temple town through ‘Shriram Dwar’. Those coming from Gorakhpur will enter the city through ‘Hanuman Dwar’; ‘Bharat Dwar’ will be for those coming from Allahabad, ‘Lakshman Dwar’ on the Gonda road, ‘Jatayu Dwar’ on the Varanasi road and a ‘Garun Dwar’ for those coming from the Rae Bareli side.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said: “At every entrance gate, there will be world-class facilities for devotees, including big parking areas, toilets, restaurants and hotels.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is determined to restore the mythological character of Ayodhya. He plans to develop the holy city as a world class tourist destination.”

As the construction of the Ram temple progresses, the footprints of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya are increasing rapidly.

