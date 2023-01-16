INDIA

6 grand entrance gates to come up in Ayodhya

NewsWire
0
0

Ayodhya will have six grand entry gates, all named after characters in the Ramayan.

Devotees coming from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Rae Bareli, Gonda, Prayagraj and Varanasi side will be able to enter Ayodhya through these giant entrance gates.

Those coming from Lucknow will enter the temple town through ‘Shriram Dwar’. Those coming from Gorakhpur will enter the city through ‘Hanuman Dwar’; ‘Bharat Dwar’ will be for those coming from Allahabad, ‘Lakshman Dwar’ on the Gonda road, ‘Jatayu Dwar’ on the Varanasi road and a ‘Garun Dwar’ for those coming from the Rae Bareli side.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said: “At every entrance gate, there will be world-class facilities for devotees, including big parking areas, toilets, restaurants and hotels.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is determined to restore the mythological character of Ayodhya. He plans to develop the holy city as a world class tourist destination.”

As the construction of the Ram temple progresses, the footprints of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya are increasing rapidly.

20230116-083205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Police must treat criminals without any bias: Ex-Delhi top cop

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Organisers confident of keeping the event in Pune...

    Terror incidents down by 54% in J&K, has become a hotspot...

    Appointment of CM’s advisors unconstitutional: BJP attacks Gehlot