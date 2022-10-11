Six people have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a member of the Spanish armed forces in the country’s North African enclave of Ceuta, Spanish police said.

The shooting occurred early on Monday in a garage in the El Principe neighborhood of Ceuta. The victim, who has been described as a “37-year-old man”, was shot “multiple times” in the legs and waist, Xinhua news agency reported.

The emergency services rushed him to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent crimes involving firearms in the neighborhood. Recently, seven police officers suffered injuries as they carried out an arrest in El Principe.

The police said that the solider, who was a resident in Ceuta, had not been involved in any other incident, although a member of his family had previously received threats, which are now being looked at.

It is still not certain if the shooter was among those detained by the police.

