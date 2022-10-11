WORLD

6 held after soldier shot dead in Spain

NewsWire
0
0

Six people have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a member of the Spanish armed forces in the country’s North African enclave of Ceuta, Spanish police said.

The shooting occurred early on Monday in a garage in the El Principe neighborhood of Ceuta. The victim, who has been described as a “37-year-old man”, was shot “multiple times” in the legs and waist, Xinhua news agency reported.

The emergency services rushed him to the hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent crimes involving firearms in the neighborhood. Recently, seven police officers suffered injuries as they carried out an arrest in El Principe.

The police said that the solider, who was a resident in Ceuta, had not been involved in any other incident, although a member of his family had previously received threats, which are now being looked at.

It is still not certain if the shooter was among those detained by the police.

20221011-070605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Algeria, Niger, Nigeria ink deal to build trans-Saharan gas pipeline

    373 arrested over deadly unrest in Ethiopian city

    4 earthquakes hit Spain within an hour

    Formula 1: FIA launches review into recovery vehicle incident in Japanese...