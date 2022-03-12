6 held for helping Rohingya Muslims enter India illegally

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons and busted a human trafficking racket that was helping Rohingyas Muslims enter India and settle down on the basis of forged documents.

The gang was active and operating in border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya and other parts of the country.

The NIA also conducted searches at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya and Karnataka.

The accused persons were identified as Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury alias KK Ahmed Choudhury alias Asiqul Ahmed, the head of the gang and Sahalam Laskar, Ahiya Ahmed Bapan Ahmed Chaudhary and Jamaluddin Ahmed Chaudhary.

A senior NIA official on Friday said that the case pertains to the illegal trafficking of Rohingya Muslims into the Indian territory to re-settle them on the basis of forged Indian identity documents.

In December, the NIA had registered a case in this connection after receiving an information. The case was filed under Sections 370 and 370(A) of IPC.

The NIA said that the mastermind of the racket, Chaudhury, was operating this illegal trafficking network from Bengaluru. Other active members of this racket are spread in various parts of the country.

“Today, six accused persons have been arrested including Chaudhary. During the searches conducted today, large number of incriminating documents, articles and digital devices have been seized,” said the NIA official on Friday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

