Six accused have been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a petrol pump employee in Gurugram after throwing chilli powder on him, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jamahir, Colleen, Gulshan, Shamsher, Amit alias Gorilla, and Mosin.

All the accused were nabbed by a crime branch team on Wednesday after a tip-off.

The incident took place on Monday when Ramesh was going to deposit the cash of Rs 16.8 lakh collected from different petrol pumps in the UCO Bank branch located near Harish Bakery in old Gurugram.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that Shamsher often used to buy goods from an auto shop located near UCO bank… there he noticed that Ramesh used to visit the bank with a bag and then he shared his plan with accomplices and executed the incident,” ACP, Crime, Preet Pal Sangwan, said.

