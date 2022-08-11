The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Crime Branch of Delhi that launched a week-long drive to curb drug menace has arrested six persons including two African nationals along with drugs valued at Rs 10 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shampen Singh, Suman, Arpan a.k.a. Bablu, Vijay Kumar, and African nationals –Vitalis Chinedu and Caleb Mazie Ogbuagu.

DCP K.P.S. Malhotra said that four operations have been conducted against the drug cartel active in hotspot areas of drug trafficking — Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri and Laxmi Nagar.

A team led by Inspector Rakesh Duhan got the tip-off following which the raids were conducted.

“In the first operation, acting on the specific information, a raid was conducted near Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri. Shampen Singh was apprehended with 500 gm of heroin. Singh disclosed that he used to run a gambling point. After coming from jail, he started selling heroin to earn quick money,” the police said.

In the second operation, Suman and Arpan were apprehended near Mangolpuri Industrial Area when they had come to deliver a consignment to their associate. Police said both were siblings.

In the third operation, two African nationals Chinedu and Ogbuagu were apprehended with 513 gm heroin among other drugs.

Chinedu has is a habitual offender and was convicted in an NDPS case by a Delhi court. Ogbuagu was involved in a cheating case of Pune, Maharashtra.

In the fourth operation, Vijay Kumar was apprehended near Peeragarhi with 200 gm heroin.

