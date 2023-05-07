Six people were injured after mechanical equipment collapsed inside an indoor aquatics centre in the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

Multiple callers notified around 9:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT) that nearly 50 to 100 guests were inside the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Centre in Aurora, Colorado’s third-largest city, at the time of the collapse of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the resort’s aquatics centre, the Aurora Fire Rescue said in a news statement on Saturday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

All six patients were transported to local hospitals, including two in life-threatening condition, the statement added.

Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton was quoted by local KUSA television station as saying that it’s still unclear what caused the collapse at this point and “there will be an investigation”.

