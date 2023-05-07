LIFESTYLEWORLD

6 injured after mechanical equipment collapses at aquatics centre in Colorado

NewsWire
0
0

Six people were injured after mechanical equipment collapsed inside an indoor aquatics centre in the US state of Colorado, authorities said.

Multiple callers notified around 9:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT) that nearly 50 to 100 guests were inside the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Centre in Aurora, Colorado’s third-largest city, at the time of the collapse of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the resort’s aquatics centre, the Aurora Fire Rescue said in a news statement on Saturday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

All six patients were transported to local hospitals, including two in life-threatening condition, the statement added.

Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton was quoted by local KUSA television station as saying that it’s still unclear what caused the collapse at this point and “there will be an investigation”.

20230507-112003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kochi Biennale is among the best in the world: German Ambassador

    Cole Sprouse: I like to watch grown men cry

    No tax on income up to Rs 7L in new tax...

    Delhi schoolgirl suffers 8% facial burn injuries in acid attack (Ld)