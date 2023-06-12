Six people were injured with one of them in critical condition in a shooting at a nightclub in Houston, while suspects remain at large, Texas authorities said.

“We had six victims here in a shooting. Apparently there was some kind of disturbance in the club that came out into the parking lot,” Xinhua news agency quoted Police Chief Troy Finner as saying at a news conference late Sunday.

The victims ranged in age from late 20s to early 30s, he added.

Police said they aren’t sure how many shooters were involved, and so far no suspects have been taken into custody.

An investigation is still underway.

“It makes no sense to fire up into a crowded parking lot,” Finner said, adding that “we’re gonna hold them accountable”.

It appeared a violent weekend in Houston, which saw seven shootings in a little more than seven hours Friday night into early Saturday, local media reported.

20230612-104002