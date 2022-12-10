WORLD

6 IS militants, civilian killed in clash in Iraq

Six Islamic State (IS) militants and a civilian were killed during a clash in Iraq’s Salahudin province, north of the capital Baghdad, the Iraqi military said.

Iraqi soldiers, paramilitary fighters from the government-backed Hashd Shaabi, and civilians teamed up in the clash with the IS militants besieging them in the Tulul al-Baj area in northern Salahudin, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement on Saturday.

The six IS militants killed in the clash included two suicide bombers, it added.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

