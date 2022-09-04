WORLD

6 Israeli soldiers, 1 civilian injured in bus shooting attack

NewsWire
0
0

Seven Israelis were injured in a shooting attack on a bus of soldiers in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said.

The incident took place on Sunday outside the Hamra settlement in the Jordan Valley, Xinhua news agency reported.

A soldier was severely injured when assailants opened fire from a passing vehicle, a military spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

Five other soldiers and a civilian were lightly injured, it added.

Two armed suspects were arrested following a manhunt in the area, the Army said, adding the security forces believe more persons were involved in the shooting and were continuing the searches.

In the wake of the incident, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz issued a statement stressing that Israel will increase “the anti-terror activity” in the West Bank.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has kept its control over it despite international criticism.

20220905-004802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dutch coach Ryan Campbell discharged from hospital after recovering from cardiac...

    Apple iPhone SE 3 with A15 chipset launched at Rs 43,900

    Petrol prices in Vietnam spike for 12th time this yr

    Turkish airstrikes hit Kurdish militant targets in Iraq, Syria