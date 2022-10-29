WORLD

6 kids killed in apparent murder-suicide in US

NewsWire
0
0

Six children aged one to 13 were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the US state of Oklahoma, police said.

The bodies were recovered from a residence in Broken Arrow, a suburban city about 15 miles southeast of downtown Tulsa, reports Xinhua news agency.

Two adult suspects were also found deceased in the home, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said at a news conference on Friday, adding that guns have also been recovered.

“At this time we do not believe that any of the victims died from the fire, however the final determination for the cause of death will be made by the medical examiner,” Broken Arrow Fire Chief Jeremy Moore said.

A blaze erupted on Thursday afternoon in the rear of the home, and fire crews responded within minutes and found the bodies inside, said Moore.

The victims have not been identified and a probe is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

20221029-084201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blast outside Balochistan University kills cop, 17 inured

    Pakistan hopeful to exit FATF’s ‘grey list’

    Mai-Mai militia members reportedly join Congo protests: UN

    Blinken, Saudi FM discuss Houthi attack on airport