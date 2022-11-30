INDIA

6 killed, 15 injured as truck collides with bus in UP district

At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Tappe Sipah area of Bahraich district on Wednesday.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where the condition of four is stated to be critical. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

District magistrate Dinesh Chandra said that prime facie, it appears that the truck was coming from the wrong side when it hit the roadways bus.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and asked officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

