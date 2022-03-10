6 killed, 4 injured in road mishap in UP’s Etawah

Six people were killed while four others injured after a car in which they were travelling collided with a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction in Sefai police circle in Etawah.

The accident took place on Wednesday on the Mainpuri-Etawah highway.

The injured have been admitted to Sefai Institute of Medical Sciences where the condition of one of the injured is critical.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences to the victims’ families. He has directed officials to provide proper treatment to those injured in the accident.

Police said that all the deceased are residents of Jaswantnagar police circle and used to work in a photo studio.

“They were going to click photos at a marriage function,” said a police official.

Police added that it came to fore that the car driver lost control over the vehicle because of a flat tyre and his car collided with the mini-truck coming from the opposite direction.

Police forces from nearby police stations also reached the spot. Police later shifted the bodies to Sefai Institute of Medical Sciences in ambulances.

The deceased have been identified as Manjit, 27, Sadaan ,23, Brajmohan ,23, Vishesh, 25, Karan , 29, and Vipin, 24.

