6 killed, 5 injured in Texas road accident

NewsWire
An investigation is underway after six people were killed and five others injured in a road accident involving three vehicles in Texas, local authorities said.

The accident occurred near George West, Xinhua news agency quoted the Texas Department of Public Safety as saying in a statement on Monday.

Local media reported that a minivan travelling south on Highway 59 tried to overtake a vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into a northbound SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan.

