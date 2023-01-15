SOUTH ASIAWORLD

6 killed in cylinder blast in Pakistan

At least six people, including four children, were killed in a gas cylinder blast in Pakistan’s Quetta, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, the blast occurred on Saturday night when a family member attempted to light a heater in the Satellite Town area of Quetta, the provincial capital Balochistan, Xinhua News Agecny reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

According to the rescue personnel, all the deceased, including a couple and their four children, died on the spot following the blast.

Local police told the media that the blast occurred due to gas leakage from the cylinder, which also damaged the house seriously.

Most parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, are facing intense cold weather with temperatures dropping up to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

