Islamic State (IS) militants killed six people driving on a road in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported.

The six victims, whose identities are not yet known, were ambushed by IS militants on the Khurafi road leading to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

With the latest ambush, the IS has carried out 130 attacks in 2022 in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, leaving 104 killed, including 37 civilians and 67 SDF fighters, according to the UK-based watchdog.

20220912-075802