WORLD

6 killed in IS road attack in NE Syria

NewsWire
0
0

Islamic State (IS) militants killed six people driving on a road in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported.

The six victims, whose identities are not yet known, were ambushed by IS militants on the Khurafi road leading to the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

With the latest ambush, the IS has carried out 130 attacks in 2022 in areas controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeastern Syria, leaving 104 killed, including 37 civilians and 67 SDF fighters, according to the UK-based watchdog.

20220912-075802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5.7 magnitude quake hits 230 km NE of Neiafu, Tonga

    Microsoft tells Australia not to hamper its cyber attack response

    US condemns N.Korea missile launches, calls for dialogue

    Australia’s Sydney to use AI technology to smooth bumpy roads