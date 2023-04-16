Six people were killed in a road accident in Muse township of northeastern Myanmar’s Shan state, according to the Myanmar Fire Services Department.

The traffic accident occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time when a 22-wheeled truck laden with sand lost control and overturned onto a Nissan car, it said on Sunday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

“All the people onboard the Nissan car died on the spot,” an official from the Myint Myat Parami Rescue Organization told Xinhua.

The deceased included two males and four females, and they were sent to the Muse hospital by local rescue organizations, he said.

