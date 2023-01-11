Six people were killed and four others injured when a dumper rammed into a kiosk in Gurbuxganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that the accident took place on the Banda-Bahraich highway when due to the dense fog and poor visibility, the dumper rammed into the roadside tea point.

“Ten persons sitting in the kiosk were mowed down by the dumper of which six died on the spot,” the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lallai, Lallu, Ravindra, Vrindavan and Shiv Mohan.

“Ashok Bajpai, Ram Prakash Tiwari, Dipendra Lodhi and Shravan Lodhi sustained serious injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital,” the police said.

