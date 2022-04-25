Clarkson, Cooksville, Malton, Port Credit, Streetsville and the Downtown Core will receive revitalization support through the federal My Main Street Local Business Accelerator program. Mississauga will get a total of $230,000 in a non-repayable contribution to deliver this support.

“Our main streets and local businesses contribute so much to the character of our vibrant neighbourhoods and to our city’s economy. But the reality is that they have suffered significant hardships throughout this pandemic,” said Mayor Bonnie Crombie “We’re very pleased to deliver this program in partnership with the Government of Canada. Together we are doing everything we can to ensure our businesses not only recover, but once again thrive.”

Businesses in the six main street communities in Mississauga will be supported with dedicated Main Street Ambassadors, customized market research, data analysis and an opportunity to apply for non-repayable funding contributions for new and existing small businesses. The ambassadors began working with businesses in Mississauga the second week of April and will provide business owners with guidance, business support and resources and help them explore opportunities to build and grow their business in their local main street community. The program will run until March 28, 2023.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa announced a $23.25-million investment to the Canadian Urban Institute (CUI) and the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) to establish My Main Street — a two-year program to support the recovery and revitalization of main streets and local businesses in southern Ontario through two program streams.

EDCO is delivering the program stream, which supports the revitalization of 65 main street communities, and provides non-repayable contributions for more than 650 local businesses across southern Ontario.

“Our small businesses can also continue to tap into the many services offered through our Mississauga Business Entrepreneur Centre, including advisory services and training, as they move towards regrowth,” said Bonnie Brown, Director of Economic Development.