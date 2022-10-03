New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANSlife) Whether you want sushi, cocktails, beer or chaat, Delhi has a plethora of new restaurants to satisfy your every whim. Here is a list of the most recent openings in the capital.

Nineteen 78, Saket

The menu combines European and Asian cuisines. To begin, choose from a variety of salads, including Caesar, fattoush, and orzo salads. There are also a number of sweet and spicy Asian options, such as Hong Kong spicy ginger fish, caramelised dry Vietnamese chicken, and lamb in hoisin sauce. If you come for breakfast, you can order a breakfast board with classics like eggs, bacon, sausages, and potatoes, or you can try the avocado board. And, no matter what meal you’re there for, finish it off with a raspberry pie, chocolate cake, or apple crumble.

Cosy Box, Netaji Nagar

The restaurant serves delectable breakfast bowls, pizzas, pastas, and salads and is ideal for a date night or lunch with drinks. A vibrant cocktail menu features drinks like La Rosita and Havana. There’s also the “A Day In Cannes,” a cocktail made with gin, dry vermouth, egg white, and raspberry. Try their Happy Ending dessert, which combines knafeh, Eton Mess, tiramisu, and chocolate lava cake.

Ivoryy Cocktail Garden, Malviya Nagar

Dimsums, Naple-style pizzas, avocado toast, grilled fish, kebabs, and other dishes are a mix of European, Asian, and Mediterranean cuisines. To accompany your drinks, there is also a Mediterranean dipping platter and a mock meat platter.

Deja Brew, Greater Kailash II

At Deja Brew, two of your favourite beverages, beer and coffee, take centre stage. The brew lounge will be one of the few places where you can stop in for a quick cup of coffee and then stay for craft beers. The menu includes finger foods, salads, burgers, and other options. If you prefer, you can also choose from a hand-picked selection of cigars. Beer lovers should try the beer margarita popsicle, while teetotalers should try the frozen litchi margarita.

Bhawan, Gurugram

The restaurant is an ode to the street food of the country. There are golgappas, rasgulla chaat, kebabs, dahi chaats, mutton dahi bada, prawn papads and more. When you’re there, also check out their bar and juice counter and mithai section, fashioned like your neighbourhood halwai shop. Read the full story here.

ADRIFT Kaya, Aerocity

The newest Japanese restaurant in Delhi. The restaurant, which was inspired by his travels in Tokyo, provides a modern izakaya experience. There is a 360-degree bar and a sushi bar with counter seating in the space. Desserts include matcha chocolate bars, burnt cheesecake, and more, as well as experimental cocktails, sweet miso tofu, mushroom gyoza, Koji lamb rack, and onsen egg.

