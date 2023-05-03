Six members of a family and an auto-rikshaw driver were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a three-wheeler in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased including the driver of a three-wheeler were returning from a marriage function. They met with an accident on Sitamarhi-Pupri state highway near FCI warehouse. Following the accident, the agitated villagers set the truck on fire.

Police said that four persons were critically injured in the mishap and their conditions are very critical. They have been admitted to Sitamarhi Sadar hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Murtaza, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Badre Alam, Mohammad Ashraf and three children. The police said that the toll may increase.

The family, who are the native of Barsia village, went to Harpurwa village under Sonvarsa police station to attend the marriage function that held in the morning hours of Wednesday and were returning home.

The impact of the accident was such that the three-wheeler turned turtle. Following the accident, the driver and helper of the truck managed to flee from the spot. The angry villagers set the truck on fire. They do not allow police personnel to recover the dead bodies for an hour after the accident and blocked the road.

Navlesh Kumar Azad, incharge of Quick Response Team (QRT) reached at the spot and assured swift action against the errant driver. Following his efforts, the villagers allowed them to take the bodies.

Meanwhile, Sitamarhi District Magistrate (DM) Manesh Kumar Meena reached the Sadar hospital and looked after the arrangement of treatment.

Meena found that the civil surgeon was not present at the hospital, after which the DM warned the civil surgeon of strict action against him for his callous approach after such a big road tragedy.

