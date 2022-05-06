SPORTS

6 para athletes included in TOPS core list, MOC approves Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Finland

The Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has included six para athletes to the core team of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS.

The MOC also approved Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.

The six para-athletes who were included in the core list are Dharambir (Men’s Club Throw – F51), Someswara Rao (Men’s Long Jump – T64), Manasi Joshi (Badminton – SL3), Nithya Sre (Badminton – SH6), Mandeep Kaur (Badminton – SL3) and Manisha Ramdass (Badminton – SU5).

The Mission Olympic Cell in their latest meeting added six Para Athletes including four Para-Badminton players to the Core team list of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and also approved Paralympic Gold Medallist Devendra Jhajharia’s proposal to train in Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in Finland.

The MOC during its 74th meeting also approved 38 days training camp for Indian Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, and his strength and conditioning coach Lakshay Batra. Devendra will train in Finland’s Kuortane Olympic Training Centre, which has one of the best training facilities in Europe, particularly for javelin throwers.

