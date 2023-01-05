INDIALIFESTYLE

6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in K’taka

Six pilgrims were killed and 16 others injured in a road accident near the Chunchanura village in Belagavi district in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumavva (25), Deepa (31), Savitha (17), Supreetha (11), Indiravva (24) and Maruthi (42).

The deceased were travelling towards the famous Saundatti Yallamma Temple from Hulanda village. The incident happened when the Bolero vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle while negotiating a curve after the driver lost control and also rammed a banyan tree before toppling.

Police said that the deceased were walking towards the temple and in the midway, the vehicle driver who saw them walking insisted on giving a lift.

Few minutes after they boarded the accident took place killing five persons on the spot and another died while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident had taken place due to the rash and negligent driving.

The Bolero goods vehicle was carrying 23 passengers. About 16 persons were injured in the incident and they have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Patil rushed to the spot.

Minister for Water Resources and District In-charge Govinda Karajol has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims. Condoling the deaths, he had stated that he will pray for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Katakola police have taken up the investigation of the case.

