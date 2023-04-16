SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Six policemen were killed on Sunday morning in a collision between a car and a truck in the Khuzdar district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, the authorities told media.

According to media reports, the accident took place on the Quetta-Karachi national highway in Wadh area of the district when a truck coming from the opposite direction hit the car, resulting in casualties, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the victims to the hospital, police told media.

The police personnel were going to the Hub district of the province from the provincial capital Quetta, police said, adding that they were coming home for the Eid al-Fitr festival after attending a course at a police training college.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

