Police in Sudan announced that six protesters were killed during demonstrations that took place in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

According to a police statement issued late Friday, 96 policemen and 129 soldiers from the Sudanese Armed Forces were injured during Thursday’s protests, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police accused the protesters of attacking the regular forces and strategic locations and damaging vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a non-government organisation, said nine protesters were killed during Thursday’s protests.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan staged a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the capital and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

