A six-seater Cessna 206 plane was missing shortly after taking off in the northern Philippine province of Isabela, local media reported late on Tuesday.

The aircraft with tail number RPC 1174 took off around 2:16 p.m. local time (0616 GMT) at Cauayan City airport in Isabela, bound for the coastal town of Maconacon, Xinhua news agency reported, citing reports.

Local officials of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed that six people were aboard the missing aircraft, including the pilot.

Local radio channel Bombo Radyo quoted Mary Sullen Sagorsor, the area manager of the CAAP in Tuguegarao province, as saying that authorities has launched an aerial search but did not find the wreckage.

The search and rescue operation will resume on Wednesday morning.

