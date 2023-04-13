INDIALIFESTYLE

6 stray dogs maul toddler in Nagpur

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old toddler was attacked by a pack of at least six stray dogs on a road in Nagpur, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Anmol Nagar when the boy, identified as Duggu Dubey, had stepped out on the road near his home, said Senior Police Inspector Suhas Chaudhary of Wathod Police Station.

Suddenly, the stray canines pounced and attacked him from all sides, started pulling, gnawing and biting him as he fell down and screamed for help.

Duggu’s mother heard the screams and rushed to his help, hit some stones to scare away the dogs, picked up her bleeding son and rushed home.

The boy suffered deep bite marks and gashes on his neck, back, arms and legs, said Chaudhary who visited the family on Thursday.

“They immediately rushed him to a hospital where he was administered the anti-rabies injection and other treatment. The child came home on Wednesday,” Chaudhary told IANS.

He said that the boy is now stable, recovering, playing and cheerful after the nightmarish ordeal that has stunned the people of the city.

The incident came to public domain only after two days when CCTV footage surfaced on social media even as the family were busy with the child’s treatment and now the concerned agencies are keeping a lookout for the stray dogs menace in the vicinity.

20230413-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha: Most-wanted criminal injured in encounter, held

    Govt fixes fiscal deficit target at 5.9% of GDP

    Differences surface in IUML over Jayarajan Vs Jayarajan tussle in Kerala

    Injured crocodile rescued by forest staff in UP