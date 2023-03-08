Pakistani security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan military, said in a statement that the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Datta Khel area in North Waziristan district of the province, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the ISPR, the six terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire with the security forces.

The forces also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the eliminated terrorists, said the statement, adding that the terrorists were actively involved in terrorist attacks on security forces and civilians.

Seeing a rise in the number of terrorist attacks in the country during the last few months, Pakistan’s civil and military leaderships reiterated their resolve to stand united to defeat the menace of terrorism.

The National Apex Committee, comprising the country’s top military and political leadership, held a meeting last month and decided to create a national consensus against militancy, saying that the elimination of terrorism, economic recovery and political stability are interlinked.

