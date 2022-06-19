Six terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province on Sunday, a military statement said.

The security forces launched an operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of terrorists in a mountainous range of the province, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

When the troops started a clearance operation in the area, terrorists tried to escape from their hideout and opened fire on security forces, the statement added.

In retaliatory fire, six terrorists belonging to the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Front were killed, said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces posts besides recent planting of improvised explosive devices on security forces convoys,” the ISPR said.

Arms and ammunition were seized from the hideout of the terrorists, who intended to use them for disrupting peace and security in the area, the statement said.

