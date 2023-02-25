New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANSlife) Have you faced a situation when there is a sudden snack emergency? A sudden movie release, leading to a house party with your cousins or friends, calls for cool trending snacks. Be it a surprise guest or a 6 pm hunger pang, often we have 10 minutes to figure, out which lip-smacking snacks to prepare, that is yummy and can be munched on guilt-free.

Thanks to social media, this isn’t a real struggle these days. We are constantly bombarded with innovative snack recipes using fancy ingredients from around the world, showcased in a drool-worthy reel with a trending tune that has us hooked.

To make it easier for you, here is a curated list of some trending snacks on social media that you must try in your next snack emergency:

Khakhra Pizza: Give your regular Pizza a desi twist. Super quick and easy to prepare, all you have to do is get Plain or Masala khakhra as per your liking. spread mayo and ketchup evenly on the surface, top it up with your favorite veggies vis a vis tomatoes, onions, corn, and pickles like Jalapenos, and sprinkle with some salt and pepper, lastly add cheese and your dish is ready to be served and enjoyed wholeheartedly.

Khakhra Pizza

Papdi Chaat Board: A unique Instagrammable touch to your beloved street food Dahi Papdi Chaat. It’s inspired by the Charcuterie board and this viral food trend is going bonkers on social media. You can have a whole board prepared for yourself by following 2 simple steps, instead of butter you can try it with yogurt bringing out the true essence of Dahi Papdi Chaat, get a wooden board and spread yogurt across evenly, making it aesthetically pleasing by garnishing it with onions, potatoes, green chutney and tamarind chutney and a sprig of coriander. Serve it with papdis and relish carefree.

Papdi Chaat Board

Masala Oats: It’s an Outstanding season as people are indulging in their drool-worthy bowls of Masala Oats. The most convenient anytime snack that takes 3 minutes to prepare will truly satisfy your hunger pangs. Trending recipes usually involve cooking Oats with spices of your choice, garnishing with crushed peanuts, cashews, and a sprig of coriander but, there’s one product that will cut down efforts Saffola Masala Oats. It has a plethora of authentic chatpata flavors and crunchy veggies which will fulfill your chatpata cravings and leave you wanting for more. It gets ready in 3-mins and is available in 5 delectable flavours Classic Masala, Masala & Coriander, Peppy Tomato, Veggie Twist, and Curry Pepper so grabs the one that delights your taste bud and enjoys.

Masala Oats

Spiral Cucumber Salad: We love cucumbers, it’s crunchy, crispy, juicy, and delicious. This spicy Asian cucumber salad trend has started picking up on social media all for the right reasons and if you are bored of eating salads this will be a game changer. All you have to do is cut the cucumber diagonally to get the spiral shape, sprinkle salt, and rest them for 5 mins. Top it up with soy sauce, vinegar, red chili flakes, and sesame seeds and voila it’s done.

Spiral Cucumber Salad

Chatpata Corn Riblets: We love to indulge in Corn chaat, especially while watching movies. There is a new snack in town that is massively trending on Instagram, surely has the same taste but has a unique shape like ribs. Cut the Corn in riblets, sprinkle some oil, season them with red chili powder, and garlic powder, and squeeze some lemon drops. Cook them in an Air Fryer at 190ºC for 12-15 minutes and serve them with mayonnaise.

Chatpata Corn Riblets

Crispy smashed potatoes: Introducing your new favorite potato dish – buttery, crispy Smashed Potatoes which are very crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Take some boiled potatoes, and smash/squish them keeping them in one piece. Keep them for 7-mins until they get steam dried. Sprinkle some oil, salt, pepper, oregano, and red chili flakes, microwave for 10-mins on high and it’s ready.(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20230225-174002