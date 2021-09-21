Six students of Jharkhand will get free higher education in foreign countries under a scholarship program of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Welfare Minister Champai Soren will felicitate the beneficiaries of the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Scholarship Scheme and their parents at a program to be organised in Ranchi on Thursday.

The scheme has been rolled out by the state government for students from the scheduled tribes to pursue higher studies in the UK and Ireland. The awardees of the scholarship are entitled to a complete coverage of tuition fees along with living and other miscellaneous expenses. Every year 10 students will be selected from the Scheduled Tribes.

For the first cohort of the scholarship, 6 students have been selected, who are going to begin their study programmes in 5 different universities of UK in September.

Among the selected students, Hercules Singh Munda is going to pursue an M.A. at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. Ajitesh Murmu is going to study for an M.A. in Architecture at the University College of London. Akanksha Mery has been selected for a MSc program in Climate Change, Science and Management at Loughborough University, while Dinesh Bhagat will pursue MSc in Climate Change, Development and Policy at the University of Sussex.

Anjana Pratima Dungdung has been selected for MSc at the University of Warwick and Priya Murmu will pursue an MA in Creative Writing and the Writing Industries at Loughborough University.

“I see Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas scholarship as an enabler for the tribal intellects and scholars to be at par with the students at an international level,” says Hercules.

“Our government is committed to ensuring higher education facilities for the tribal students. This is the reason that work is being done to bring this unique opportunity with this scholarship scheme. My best wishes to all the students going abroad for higher education. I wish them all a bright future ahead,” said CM Hemant Soren.

