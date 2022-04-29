Amid power cuts in various states, the government-owned National Thermal Power Corporation said on Friday that all six units of Dadri and five units of Unchahar are running at full capacity.

The NTPC, in a statement, said: “All six units of Dadri and five units of Unchahar are running at full capacity and receiving regular coal supplies. Present stock is 140000 MT and 95000 MT respectively and import coal supplies are also in pipeline.”

It said: “Currently, Unchahar and Dadri stations are declaring more than 100 per cent rated capacity to the grid. All their units are running at full load except Unchahar Unit#1, which is under annual planned overhaul.”

The power ministry said due to intense heat, the demand met during the April 2022, upto April 28, till 14:50 hrs has increased by 12.1 to 204.653 GW from 182.559 GW during same period previous year.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) have 21-22 million tonnes of coal which will last for 10 days.

“The thermal power plants hold 21-22 million tonnes of coal which are enough for 10 days and replenishment is done daily,” Joshi said.

Due to severe heatwave across the country, power demand has gone up rapidly in recent days.

