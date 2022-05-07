INDIA

6-year-old girl brutally murdered in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was brutally killed in Manesar area in Gurugram, the police said on Saturday.

The police also suspect rape, but are waiting the autopsy report. The police have detained one suspect from the same neighbourhood.

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused left the deceased’s body in a pool of blood and ran away.

The complainant’s father, a native of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he works as a helper and stays in a village in the Manesar area along with his family.

He said that his daughter went outside at around 9 pm on Friday to buy a mango-flavoured drink from a nearby shop, but did not return till late. Thereafter, their neighbour returned to their home carrying the victim on his shoulder with multiple injuries on her head and face and informed him that he found the girl in a room located in a nearby field.

They immediately took the girl to a hospital in Sector-3, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s father has also suggested a suspect’s name to the police and alleged that the suspect has served jail for killing a boy in another village in the past.

A senior police officer said that deep injury marks were found on her head, eyes and other body parts.

“We are questioning the detained suspect. Sections of the POCSO Act will be added only if the doctor confirms rape after medical examination. The motive behind the incident is yet to be known,” he said.

20220507-184203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s all happening in Kerala — Good Friday, Vishu and Ramadan

    Delhi BJP leaders to oversee poll management in UP assembly seats

    Odisha govt to conduct Matric exam from April 29 in offline...

    ‘Stand up for right, against wrong’, CJI to lawyers to protect...