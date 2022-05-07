In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl was brutally killed in Manesar area in Gurugram, the police said on Saturday.

The police also suspect rape, but are waiting the autopsy report. The police have detained one suspect from the same neighbourhood.

According to the police, after committing the crime, the accused left the deceased’s body in a pool of blood and ran away.

The complainant’s father, a native of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he works as a helper and stays in a village in the Manesar area along with his family.

He said that his daughter went outside at around 9 pm on Friday to buy a mango-flavoured drink from a nearby shop, but did not return till late. Thereafter, their neighbour returned to their home carrying the victim on his shoulder with multiple injuries on her head and face and informed him that he found the girl in a room located in a nearby field.

They immediately took the girl to a hospital in Sector-3, where she was declared brought dead.

The deceased’s father has also suggested a suspect’s name to the police and alleged that the suspect has served jail for killing a boy in another village in the past.

A senior police officer said that deep injury marks were found on her head, eyes and other body parts.

“We are questioning the detained suspect. Sections of the POCSO Act will be added only if the doctor confirms rape after medical examination. The motive behind the incident is yet to be known,” he said.

20220507-184203