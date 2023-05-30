A six-year-old girl scripted her success story when she crossed the Yamuna River in just 11 minutes.

Vritika Shandilya, a resident of Preetam Nagar in Prayagraj, left her trainers stunned with her feat.

A student of Class 2 at St Anthony Girls’ Convent School, Vritika, under the guidance of her trainers, started swimming from Meerapur Sindu Sagar ghat at 6:10 a.m. and crossed the river, reaching another side of the river at Vidyapeeth Mahevaghat at 6:21 a.m.

Her master trainer Tribhuwan Nishad said, “She was determined to cross the river through her hard work since the first day when she started learning swimming.

Vritika first offered prayers at the famous Maa Lalita Devi temple and Lord Hanuman temple (Bargad ghat) and then sought blessings from her trainer Kamla Nishad before starting her journey to cross the river.

She crossed river Yamuna in just 11 minutes whereas children of her age had earlier crossed the river by taking 15 or more minutes.

Nishad, meanwhile, claimed, “When Vritika was crossing the river, her parents, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Nivedata Singh, along with grandparents and others were encouraging and cheering her.”

Nishad said three boats accompanied the girl for emergency assistance.

There are currently 150 children in all age groups undergoing training at the Navjeevan Swimming club.

Vritika is one of the trainee swimmers from the age group of 3 to 8-years, who has accomplished the feat and is winning applause.

