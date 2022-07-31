At least six persons drowned in the Arabian Sea in two separate accidents during the past 24 hours in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, a rescue organisation said.

According to the organisation, two teenagers drowned on Saturday while swimming at Hawke’s Bay Beach in the city where they went for a picnic along with their friends.

After hours of search operation, both the bodies were found, the Edhi Foundation said, adding that one of the bodies was found on Saturday evening and the other on Sunday morning.

The rescue organisation said the bodies had been shifted to the hospital for procedural examination, Xinhua news agency reported.

Separately, four youngsters drowned on Sunday during swimming near Turtle Beach at Hawke’s Bay.

Two bodies had been found while a search operation for the remaining two was underway, the Edhi Foundation said.

All the victims were neighbours and went there for a picnic, it added.

Police have prohibited visitors from entering the beach as the sea is very rough these days due to monsoon rains.

