6-yr-old girl dies after brutal rape in UP

A six-year-old girl died after being raped by an unidentified man here, said police on Thursday.

After the assault, the girl was left in an unconscious condition near her house.

The girl was playing outside the house when she went missing.

The family members found her profusely bleeding and rushed her to a hospital in Shahjahanpur but she died on the way.

The victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have registered a case against the unnamed person.

The police spokesman said that efforts were on to track the culprit and a forensic team has picked up relevant samples.

20230309-160402

