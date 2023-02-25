INDIA

6-yr-old girl dies after falling into pit at construction site in B’luru

A 6-year-old girl allegedly died after falling into the pit at an under-construction site within K.R. Market police station limits in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The deceased child has been identified as Maheshwari. Her parents worked as labourers at the construction site in Sultanpet. They lived in the premises of the under construction building.

According to police, the child fell into the pit made for lift installation late Friday night. The pit was filled with water. Unaware of this, the parents of the kid searched all over the place. They got to know about the the child only when the dead body came up in the morning.

The building belonged to one Vikram. It has been alleged that no precautionary measure was taken at the construction site. Taking up the investigation in the case, K.R. Market police have inspected the spot.

