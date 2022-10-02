In a shocking incident, two men allegedly killed a six-year-old boy as human sacrifice by slitting his throat in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.

A senior police official said the accused have been arrested and identified as Vijay and Amar.

“The accused have confessed to the crime. Vijay said that after consuming ganja, he went to the place where the ladies were singing bhajans and asked for incense for worshipping Lord Shiva, which was denied. After that, he returned to his shanty where he dreamt that Lord Shiva is asking for sacrifice of a child. The accused found the victim (Dharmender) alone and took him to his room and murdered him by slitting his throat,” said the police.

The police said that on Saturday, they got a PCR call about the incident, that two youths have slit the neck of a child at construction site CGO Complex, near CBI building.

The police reached the spot and found the body of a child with visible injury marks on neck and head.

The crime team and FSL team were called at the spot and the body of the deceased was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for post-mortem.

The police recorded the statement of Ashok Kumar, father of Dharmender and lodged an FIR.

The complainant stated that, the women of the labourers family were singing bhajan at construction site after dinner. When they were going back to their shanties, they realised that Dharmender was missing, and started searching for him.

During search, he spotted blood oozing out from a shanty and when he barged in, he saw his son’s body under a kot.

Ashok raised an alarm after which a mob gathered and caught hold of the accused.

Weapon of offence has been recovered.

