60 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 20 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Thursday that 60 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

There were 516 patients still being treated, including 24 in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,745 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 84,895 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/