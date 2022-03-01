SOUTH ASIA

60 drug addicts recover, reunite with families in Afghanistan

By NewsWire
0
0

At least 60 drug addicts have recovered and have been reunited with their families in western Afghanistan’s Herat province, head of counter-narcotics for the province Mawlawi Hayatullah Rohani said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters here, the official said that the police rounded up 1,500 drug addicts three months ago and shifted them to the central prison in the provincial capital for treatment, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that the addicted persons were not criminals, Rohani said they had been kept in prison to receive medical treatment and not punishment.

However, he added those smuggling drugs or providing them to people would be punished and police have arrested 107 persons on the charge of selling drugs in Herat city over the past month.

Rehabilitation of a drug addict requires at least six months, the official said, adding fortunately 60 out of 1,500 addicts in Herat prison have recovered and have been sent to their homes.

20220301-160203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.