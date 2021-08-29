About 60 per cent of Hong Kong’s eligible population, or 4.06 million, have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine so far, half a year after the inoculation began, official data revealed.

Among them, some 3.3 million people are fully immunised, accounting for 48.9 per cent of the eligible groups, Xinhua news agency reported.

The figures are a hard-won result, Secretary for the Civil Service of the Hong Kong government Patrick Nip said, noting that vaccination is crucial to a possible loosing of social distancing measures and travel restrictions.

Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new imported cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total tally to 12,100.

A total of 64 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, including one untraceable local case and an import-related case, with the rest imported, according to the CHP.

The death toll currently stood at 212.

–IANS

