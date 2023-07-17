INDIA

6,000 arrested under NDPS Act in one year: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said in the past one year 3,824 first information reports (FIRs) were registered in the state with arrest of 6,000 people.

These include 10 Nigerian drug suppliers. Also assets of Rs 46 crore of 71 criminals have been attached.

Khattar was speaking virtually at the regional conference on Drugs Smuggling and National Security chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The conference was attended among others by the Chief Ministers and the Director Generals of Police of various states.

Khattar said 40 sniffer dogs have been trained. For effective implementation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the assistance of a legal advisor is being taken. Also new forensic science laboratories have been set up in the state.

He said after preparing a state action plan a survey is being conducted in which the parents of those involved in drug abuse are also being included so as to make them aware of this social evil.

Besides, the software has been developed to nab the culprits. Fifty-two drug de-addiction centres are being run in the state.

He said narcotics of Rs 9 crore were destroyed in Rewari, Hisar and Ambala districts, while narcotics of Rs 100 crore were destroyed on June 26.

About ending the drug trade in Nuh, the Chief Minister said 500 policemen were deployed in the district to break the drug network.

