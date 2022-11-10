INDIA

6,000 police personnel for PM Modi’s security in B’luru on Friday

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to take part in five events, including a public rally, and around 6,000 police personnel will be deputed to ensure the security, said police.

PM Modi will arrive at 9 a.m. and will leave for Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu at 1.45 p.m.

During his whirlwind tour spanning about four hours, PM Modi will take part in five programmes, including the inauguration of a 108-feet tall bronze statue of the founder of Bengaluru city Kempegowda.

PM Modi will arrive in a special flight at HAL airport at 9 a.m. He will arrive at the Vidhana Soudha and garland the statues of social reformers Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki in the premises.

Later, he will reach the Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru and wave the green flag to Vande Bharata Express and Bharat Gourav Kashi Darshan trains.

The prime minister will reach the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and inaugurate swanky Terminal-2 at 11.30 a.m. He will also inaugurate the Kempegowda statue built in the premises of Bengaluru airport at 12 noon. Afterwards, he will participate and address the public gathering at 12.20 p.m.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated that 6,000 police personnel would be deputed to ensure the security during the visit of PM Modi to Bengaluru. The police are arranging alternative routes to minimise the traffic jam during the prime minister’s movements. “PM Modi is using a helipad to avoid traffic jams in the central business district,” he added.

20221110-121204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gaurav Chatterji on his experience and challenges of composing music for...

    12 Chief Ministers to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday

    Murmu highlights India’s success story in maiden address to nation (Ld)

    Security beefed up for ‘Alvida namaz’ in Lucknow