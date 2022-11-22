INDIA

60,000 drawings makes ‘My Love Affair with Marriage’

The animation film ‘My Love Affair with Marriage’ screened in the International Film Festival of India, currently underway in Goa, took seven years for completion using 60,000 drawings.

Director and screenplay writer Signe Baumane, speaking on IFFI table talk, said that the story is inspired by her personal life.

“I started writing the script in 2015. It took seven years to make this film. It is inspired by my personal life. I thought it was a dramatic and interesting story (to produce film),” she said.

Signe Baumane said that she wanted to go to the bottom of knowing “what love is” and “Why do we fall in love”. “I thought I could use science as tool of objectivity to find out what is love. Love is such a subjective feeling…,” she said.

She said that around 60,000 drawings were used to make this film.

This 2022 animation drama uses music and science to examine the biological chemistry of love and gender, as well as the societal pressures on an individual to conform to social mores.

It is a story of inner female rebellion, where a young spirited woman, Zelma, is determined to conform to the pressures of singing Mythology Sirens in order to be loved, but the more she conforms, the more her body resists.

The film has already picked up two awards and six nominations in film festivals around the world.

The creator Signe Baumane is a Latvian animator, artist, illustrator and writer, currently living and working in New York City. She has written, directed, designed and animated 16 shorts and two animated feature films.

20221122-154004

