INDIA

60,000 methamphetamine tablets seized in Tripura, 3 held

NewsWire
The Tripura police on Saturday seized 60,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as ‘Yaba’ tablets, worth Rs 6 crore and arrested three drug peddlers, officials said.

North Tripura district superintendent of police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, said that acting on a tip-off, the methamphetamine tablets were seized from a vehicle which was entering the state through the Churaibari check-post from Assam.

Three drug peddlers, all residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The police have registered a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

The police suspect that the drugs were brought from Myanmar and were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

