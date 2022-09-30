INDIA

6,067 ‘Special Executives’ to assist Tripura police in tackling crime

The BJP government in Tripura would recruit 6,067 Special Executives to assist the police in dealing with various crimes, a minister said here on Friday.

Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that these 6,067 Special Executives would be recruited through the Superintendent of Police of eight districts from among the 21 years to 45 years old men and women who have passed Class 8.

“These contractual Special Executives would assist the police to deal with the drug menace, various small crimes and crimes against women and children. They would be attached with the police stations across the state,” the minister told the media.

Currently, several thousand Special Police Officers (SPOs) are helping the police and other security forces to deal with the insurgency related matters and other unlawful activities.

20220930-214802

