Sharing salary information is considered taboo in India, and 61 per cent of professionals are more comfortable sharing their pay details with family members rather than with co-workers or friends, a LinkedIn report said on Thursday.

Just one in 10 professionals said they would discuss their salaries with coworkers they trust (13 per cent) and peers they trust in other companies (9 per cent).

According to LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, India’s overall workforce confidence has dwindled slightly.

“This is due to a volatile perception towards jobs, finances, and career progress in these times of global uncertainty,” said the report.

Despite a dip in overall confidence, India’s workforce remains optimistic about navigating these challenges as seven in 10 professionals say they are confident about reaching the next level in their field, their work experience and education and chances of their income increasing.

“Professionals are still not comfortable to have conversations about pay in the workplace,” said Nirajita Banerjee, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn News.

Family and friends remain India’s closest confidantes when it comes to sharing the size of their paychecks.

However, “the current generation of young professionals are more willing to share pay information with their coworkers and industry peers as compared to other generations”, Banerjee noted.

In fact, Gen Z professionals are found most likely to share their pay across their whole network as compared to any other age group.

Around 72 per cent of Gen Z and 64 per cent of millennials in India say they are comfortable sharing their pay information with family members, while 43 per cent of Gen Z and 30 per cent of millennials are also willing to confide in their close friends.

“Gen Z are keen to influence change and eager to lead these conversations in the workplace, Banerjee added.

About 45 per cent of professionals in India say pay discussions among peers are discouraged at their workplace.

Further, 36 per cent of professionals in India also say they feel anxious sharing their pay information with anyone.

20221027-100802